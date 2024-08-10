Morgan Stanley Trims Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Target Price to $250.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,678. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

