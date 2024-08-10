Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 10.3%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.80. 13,592,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 316% from the average session volume of 3,270,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 17.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

