Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 10.3%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.80. 13,592,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 316% from the average session volume of 3,270,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 17.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.