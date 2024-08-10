Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $469.50.
Murphy USA Stock Performance
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA
In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,455 shares of company stock worth $20,492,084. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.
About Murphy USA
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.
