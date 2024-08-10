National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.56.

Emera stock traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.53. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$52.39. The stock has a market cap of C$14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion.

Emera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Emera’s payout ratio is 128.70%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

