National Bank Financial Weighs in on Definity Financial Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DFY. CIBC cut Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.70.

DFY traded up C$0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,936. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$35.48 and a twelve month high of C$50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

