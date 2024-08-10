National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Raised to $39.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $43.25. 706,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,656. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

