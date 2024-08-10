NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.43.

NCR Voyix stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,775. NCR Voyix has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. NCR Voyix’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in NCR Voyix during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

