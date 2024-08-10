Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FUBO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.88.

fuboTV Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FUBO remained flat at $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,837,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,715,702. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $377.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 39,194 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

