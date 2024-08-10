Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $65.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SSTK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

SSTK stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.55. 450,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,083. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,929 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Shutterstock by 13.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,425,000 after acquiring an additional 215,539 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Shutterstock by 30.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,793,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,173,000 after acquiring an additional 422,942 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,214,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,647,000 after acquiring an additional 163,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 68.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 884,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 360,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

