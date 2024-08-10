Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Talkspace Price Performance

TALK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,794. The company has a market capitalization of $286.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.21. Talkspace has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Talkspace will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CMO Katelyn Watson sold 94,018 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $253,848.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 478,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Talkspace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,291,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,060,000 after acquiring an additional 123,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Talkspace by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 84,933 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,700,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Talkspace by 522.3% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,874,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,531 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Talkspace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,339,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.