Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPST. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Upstart from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Upstart stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. 17,062,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,434,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. Upstart has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $30,424.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,490.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $76,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,501.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $30,424.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,977 shares in the company, valued at $716,490.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,610 shares of company stock worth $4,725,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 89,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,589,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 3,532.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 320,663 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

