Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Increased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,218 shares of company stock valued at $60,687,405. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $633.94. 1,980,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,475. The company has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $652.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.