New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Issues Earnings Results

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 23.6 %

Shares of NFE traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,064,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.49.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

