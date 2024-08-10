New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New York Mortgage Trust’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 286,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 4.02. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $572.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $168,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

