New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NYT. Barclays increased their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.57.

NYSE:NYT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.96. 1,005,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52. New York Times has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 19.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,131,000 after purchasing an additional 482,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in New York Times by 22.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,164,000 after purchasing an additional 438,680 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 27.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in New York Times by 494.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

