Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Trading Down 5.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $161.00 and last traded at $163.15. 25,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 342,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.90.

The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $92,323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,593,000 after buying an additional 358,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after purchasing an additional 127,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after buying an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.66 and a 200-day moving average of $166.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

