NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,268,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 1,454,141 shares.The stock last traded at $5.07 and had previously closed at $5.29.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.64). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc acquired 11,690,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc acquired 11,690,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,982,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth about $67,764,000. Teilinger Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextDecade by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,476,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after buying an additional 113,187 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 7,187.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 929,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 916,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NextDecade by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 229,646 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

