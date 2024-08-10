Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Buys $743,171.96 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 470,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $743,171.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,162,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, William Monroe purchased 25,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, William Monroe acquired 152,639 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $222,852.94.

On Thursday, June 6th, William Monroe acquired 765,488 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $1,232,435.68.

Nine Energy Service Price Performance

NINE stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.42. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

About Nine Energy Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,313,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 209,407 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 352.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.