Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Buys $743,171.96 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 470,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $743,171.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,162,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 17th, William Monroe purchased 25,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00.
- On Thursday, June 13th, William Monroe acquired 152,639 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $222,852.94.
- On Thursday, June 6th, William Monroe acquired 765,488 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $1,232,435.68.
NINE stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.42. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.
Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.
