Norcros (LON:NXR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $202.86

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 202.86 ($2.59) and traded as high as GBX 232 ($2.96). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 226 ($2.89), with a volume of 34,783 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Norcros Price Performance

Norcros Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £204.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 226.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a yield of 3.29%. Norcros’s payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norcros news, insider James Eyre sold 20,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.13), for a total value of £51,430.40 ($65,725.75). In other Norcros news, insider Stefan Allanson purchased 11,305 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £23,740.50 ($30,339.30). Also, insider James Eyre sold 20,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.13), for a total transaction of £51,430.40 ($65,725.75). Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

