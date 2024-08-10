Northland Securities Lowers Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $38.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Teradata from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. Teradata has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth $1,119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,619,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,982,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teradata by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,436,000 after buying an additional 63,441 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Teradata by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

