Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530-1.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,863,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Barclays upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.38.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

