Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. 10,863,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,078,546. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

