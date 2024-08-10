Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Novartis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,447. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $228.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

