Numbers Protocol (NUM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $24.72 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $24.72 million and $588,954.78 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

