NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 3.8%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.88 and last traded at $102.71. 138,351,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 454,093,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.80) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.31.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,200,723 shares of company stock valued at $619,414,541. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in NVIDIA by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 13,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in NVIDIA by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 37,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

