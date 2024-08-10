Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director Acquires C$249,654.06 in Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Director Michael Faust purchased 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,654.06.
Obsidian Energy Price Performance
OBE stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.83. 119,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.18. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$12.37. The company has a market cap of C$676.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.50.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
