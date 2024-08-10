Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director Acquires C$249,654.06 in Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Director Michael Faust purchased 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,654.06.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

OBE stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.83. 119,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.18. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$12.37. The company has a market cap of C$676.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.50.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.