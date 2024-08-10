Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $76.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

OXY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,596,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,383. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,910,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,398,000 after buying an additional 503,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after buying an additional 483,422 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

