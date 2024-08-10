OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 784 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pool were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 30,047.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pool by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Trading Down 0.4 %

Pool stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.21. 252,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.22.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

