OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

MGK traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.17. 311,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,714. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.33 and a 200 day moving average of $292.22. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $330.36.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

