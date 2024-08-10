OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 3,693 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,753,000 after acquiring an additional 121,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,956,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $478,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,733. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

