OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 6,106 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 230,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 24.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,854,060.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,854,060.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ZWS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.34. 684,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,915. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.