OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,352,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 126,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,221,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,637. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

