OLD National Bancorp IN Has $449,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys stock traded up $9.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $524.73. 852,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,028. The business’s 50 day moving average is $577.57 and its 200 day moving average is $566.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.51 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

