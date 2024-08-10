OLD National Bancorp IN Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,674,000 after purchasing an additional 109,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after acquiring an additional 236,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $130,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TROW traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,177. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.