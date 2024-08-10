OLD National Bancorp IN Has $7.99 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,194.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,194.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 681,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,740. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.80. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

