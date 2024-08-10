OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 106.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Diageo were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $15,391,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.55. The company had a trading volume of 903,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,748. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.28 and its 200-day moving average is $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $175.06.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.37%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.