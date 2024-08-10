OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $339,000 in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000.

BFAM traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.49. 501,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,993. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $327,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,549.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $327,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,549.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $549,957.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,232 shares of company stock worth $4,100,300. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

