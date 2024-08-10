OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $398,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $592,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.3% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.79.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,319. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

