OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Electric by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $520,488,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $167.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,665. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $177.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.81. The company has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

