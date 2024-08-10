OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $466,000 Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDSN traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.44. The stock had a trading volume of 171,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,507. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

