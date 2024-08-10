OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.13% of Janus Henderson Group worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,122,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after acquiring an additional 914,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. 1,158,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,894. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 189,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 487,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,371 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.