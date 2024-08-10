OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.67.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $39,989,614. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,124.41. 208,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,050.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,056.20. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

