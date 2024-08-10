OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,373 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,865. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $184.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

