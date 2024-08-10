OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 152 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SAP were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,255,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.17.

SAP Trading Up 1.1 %

SAP stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.53. 593,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $214.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.57.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

