OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $320,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,113,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,210,000 after buying an additional 479,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,726,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,359,000 after buying an additional 542,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3,581.1% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 478,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 465,546 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,615. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -42.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

