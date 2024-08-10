OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $487,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,841,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $116.55. The stock had a trading volume of 541,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average of $114.15. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

