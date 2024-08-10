OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. 944,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

