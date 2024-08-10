OMG Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.60 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $33.10 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00035459 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

