OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Announces Earnings Results

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.11 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. OPENLANE updated its FY24 guidance to $0.77-0.87 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.770-0.870 EPS.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of OPENLANE stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 772,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,637. OPENLANE has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Insider Activity at OPENLANE

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

