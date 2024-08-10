OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) PT Raised to $2.25 at Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $1.50 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OPK. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

OPKO Health stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,310,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.65. OPKO Health has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $3,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,871,570 shares in the company, valued at $91,373,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $3,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,871,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,373,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 163,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $211,556.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,132,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,360,566.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 587,033 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,488 in the last ninety days. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,754 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 18.2% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in OPKO Health by 107.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 648,569 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 960,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

